Funeral services for Martha George will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel, 1700 Barrington Rd, AL.
Visitation services for Bartholomew “Bart” Quigley, II will be held between 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Memorial service to start at 12 p.m., reception to follow at the Texas City Policeman’s Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.