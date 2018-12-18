Claire Marion Kelly Grover

3/6/1922 — 12/7/2018
Claire Kelly Grover was born and grew up in Melbourne, Australia. Her father, Lester Hamilton Kelly was a professor at Wesley College, and her mother Christina Howard Kelly was a homemaker.
As a young woman, Claire served during World War II in the Women's Royal Australian Naval Service with duties in intelligence and cryptanalysis. That service was then attached to the U.S. Radio Unit in the Pacific. While her work with the unit was critical for the war effort, it also had an unforeseen influence on Claire's destiny. She met her future husband, Walter Durham Grover (d.1998}, and ultimately immigrated to the U.S., marrying Walter in 1947 and becoming a U.S. citizen.
Claire's first employer in Texas was the Harris County Right of Way Department, with the early work dedicated to buying land for the future Gulf Freeway. Over time, Claire joined her husband's business as his accountant and bookkeeper. 25 years later, they sold the successful Sinclaire/Goodyear franchise, and Claire entered the Real Estate business. She worked successfully as the Broker for her & Walter's businesses in Galveston, Jamaica Beach & Tiki Island. Claire retired in 2005.
Claire is predeceased by daughter Shelley Grover-Pletscher and is survived by 3 children; Pam Grover Cannon, Greg Grover & Judy Grover, as well as 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews both in the U.S. & Australia.
A family service will be scheduled at a later date.
