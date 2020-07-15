Mr. Leonard Lee Carter, age 88, entered into eternal peace on July 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Leonard was born February 4, 1932 in Shelbina, Missouri to Rev. Clarence W. Carter and Hattie P. (Gipson) Carter.
He married Ernestine G. (Bates) Carter on August 16, 1952 in Fort Madison, Iowa. Leonard is survived by his children: Greg Carter of Houston, TX; Audrey Carter of Houston, TX; Michelle Burgess of Grand Prairie, TX. His grandchildren: Noelle Griffin, Santa Clara, CA; Adam Carter, Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Angel (Steve) Malan, Erie, CO; Joel (Ana) Carter, Fresno, CA; Veronica Carter, Houston, TX; Brittany Mulkey, Hazlet, TX; Amber Morrison, Grand Prairie, TX. Great Grandchildren: Khalil Griffin, Mountain View CA; Tai Griffin, St. Louis, MO; Ayana Griffin, Santa Clara, CA; Reimi Carter, San Diego, CA; Lennon Malan and Jillian Malan, Erie, CO; Raphael Carter and Flora Carter, Fresno, CA.
He also leaves a host of other relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ernestine G. Carter, his parents Clarence and Hattie Carter, seven brothers, Wendell Carter, Matthew Carter, LaVerne Carter, Donald Carter, Carl Carter, Allen Carter and Clarence Carter; three sisters, Beatrice Bratton, Clarissa Moore and Frances Pryor, and an infant daughter, Gloria Ann Carter.
Leonard graduated from Douglas High School in 1949, Hannibal, MO where he was an honor student, ran track, played football, basketball and participated in the band as a drummer. He attended Southeastern Community College, Burlington, IA and Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill.
Leonard joined the U.S. Air Force June 1949 and was honorably discharged Dec. 1952. While in the Air Force he was the NCOIC of the 13th Air Force Communication Center (Philippines). Leonard joined the Fort Madison , IA Police Department in 1955 and was promoted through the ranks, Sergeant, Captain and Assistant Chief of Police (permanent Civil Service). He was also appointed Chief of Police becoming the first black Assistant Chief and Chief in the state of Iowa. Leonard resigned from the Police Department in May 1969 to accept employment with Mason & Hanger-Silas Mason Co. where he served as Security Manager at The Army Ammunition Plant/Burlington AEC Plant - Burlington, Iowa for seven years. He then transferred to the Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX as Contract Manager for Security, Fire Department and Safety for seven years. He then transferred to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM as Vice President in Charge of Security. After seven years there, Leonard retired from Mason & Hanger with 21 years of service and returned to Houston, TX to live (1991).
Leonard was very active in his church (New Beginning Church of League City, Texas) being one of the founders of the church. Leonard was a Deacon, Chairman of the Deacon Board, member of the Finance Committee, taught Sunday School and was a leader of the Nursing Home and Outreach Ministry. His Christian Leadership was felt by many.
At this time, the family will have a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Mainland Funeral Home, La Marque, Texas
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations can be made to the New Beginning Church Building Fund, 1950 Highway 3 South, League City, Texas
