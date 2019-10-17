Armstrong
Funeral services for Virginia Armstrong will be held today at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Bellow
Funeral services for Lester Bellow, Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Hartt
Memorial service for Don Hartt will be held today at 6:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson.
