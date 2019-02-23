Harriet Gay Crider Heckendorn, 97, of La Marque, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Galveston. Harriet was born November 25, 1921, in Galveston, Texas, to Joseph and Nina Ava Mann Gay.
Harriet was a retired accountant from Pan-American Chemical Company. She was a Charter member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, a member of the Ladies Altar Guild and of the Dickinson VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Stanley V. Crider and John H. Heckendorn, and one brother, Joseph M Gay, Jr.
She is survived by three daughters: Jeanine Crider Gunderson (Brian), Colette Crider Willis (Thomas) and Darla Crider Collins (James); two sons: Alan Crider (Mary) and Bradley Crider; two step-children: Barbara Heckendorn and Aletha Heckendorn; one sister: Nina Gay Mora; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with Father Chacko Puthmayil officiating. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
