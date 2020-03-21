Janie Reyes Martinez, 88, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Janie was born May 5, 1931 in Houston Texas to Angel and Rita Reyes. She was a Legal Stenographer for Royston, Razor, and Cook law firm and then a secretary for Hansen and Tiedman Steam Ship Company in Galveston when she met our Dad, Graciano “Marty” Martinez, Sr.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rita Garcia Reyes and Angel Reyes; her sister, Amparo Rodriguez; son, David Martinez; and son, Benjamin Thomas Martinez.
Survivors include her husband, Graciano “Marty” Martinez, Sr., her children, Graciano “Rocky” Martinez, Jr. and wife Elaine, Janie Deborah “Debbie” Solis-Martinez and husband Policarpo Juan Alvarado, Robert Martinez, Ramona Elizabeth “Betty” Mendez and husband Brett, Rosemary Martinez Roque and husband Ricky, Angel Martinez and wife Jill, Guillermo “Willie” Martinez, and Laura Martinez Wortman and husband Hunter, and her two sisters Esther Mancillas of Galveston, Texas and Omega Gamboa of Houston, Texas.
Janie’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her treasure and she delighted to hear them sweetly call her Nana: Suzanne Michele Bednar, Dustin Michael Traynor, Kirk Dalton Bednar, Hannah Laine Bednar; David Earl “Rusty” Welch, Jr., Eric Michael Dalgliesh; Dana Kimberly Coronado and husband Charlie and children Damien Anthony, Carlos Daniel and Joaquin Brett; Lia Mendez Kahler and husband Adam; Christian Martinez Roque; Evan Gracen Martinez and wife Ana Karen, Noah Winson Martinez; Isabella Grace Osbaldeston, Juliana Olivia Osbaldeston, Evelyn Victoria Osbaldeston, and Max Ryder Wortman.
Our Mom spent her life dedicated to God and her family. Raising such a large family was her life’s work and her greatest joy!
Janie’s other great love was music. She sang in the choir at church for her entire life. While her body allowed her, she never missed a Sunday of praising God through song.
While some people specialize in one thing, Mom had many crafts.
She was a seamstress. She was well known around the town, and hemmed, sewed, and hand beaded so many prom and wedding dresses. She had a hand in so many of your special days!
She took great pride in being the “Tamale Lady”. Making tamales is a days-long craft, and our Mother perfected it. She sold locally and would sell out every year at the Nessler Center Craft Show. If you tasted a tamale there, then your life has also been touched by our Mom!
Janie was a strong woman. She had to be to raise all of us kids! She found her strength in God. As a young woman, she and her parents founded the first Spanish speaking Presbyterian Mission Church on the Gulf Coast. It started as a bible study in their living room and grew to later become Iglesia Emmanuel Presbyteriana Church in Galveston, Texas. Our Mom can be found in the Lively Stone history book of the church, where she taught Sunday School with her three Sisters, Esther, Omega and Amparo.
Later in life, as a devoted follower, Mom could so often be found in the pews and halls of First United Methodist Church of Texas City.
Our Mother lived her life and raised her family on a foundation of faith and love.
It is this, her legacy, and the beautiful memories that we have all made together over the years that we will carry forward with us in the days to come as we celebrate her life.
Pallbearers are Noah Martinez, Christian Roque, Evan Martinez, David McKnight, Angel Martinez, and Ricky Roque.
For those who are unable to attend in person, Janie’s family appreciates your prayers in lieu of your presence during this time. For more information, please see the funeral home website at www.emkenlinton.com.
