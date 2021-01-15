HOUSTON, TX —
Eric Geibel passed away much too soon on Friday, January 8th 2021 from complications of COVID-19. Eric was born in Pasadena, Texas on April 1, 1961 to Dr. Roger Schwertfeger Geibel and Eunice Tucker Geibel. He grew up in Taylor Lake Village, Texas, where his father was a founding member of Bayshore Hospital. Eric earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was valedictorian of his 1979 Clear Lake High School class. He graduated magna cum laude from SMU and received his medical degree with honors (AOA) from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Eric was a gifted and dedicated physician; he joined Southwest Radiology in 1992, later became a partner, and stayed with the practice until his death.
Eric married Holland Creson, the love of his life, and they enjoyed 27 wonderful years together bringing up their two children, Jordan and Wylie. Eric’s family was the center of his world and the absolute pride and joy of his life. Eric was a fierce and loyal friend, generous beyond measure. There is nothing he enjoyed more than time with friends and family — having a cocktail, good conversation, and sharing his great sense of humor. He was a giant of a human being, both in stature and in personality, and an avid scuba diver and world traveler. Eric shared these passions with his family and friends and together they pursued adventures around the globe. Dr. G, as he was known by many, made dive trips, swim meets, concerts, anything, more fun through his gregarious humor and joyful exuberance for life.
Eric is predeceased by his father Dr. Roger Schwertfeger Geibel. He is survived by his wife Holland; children, Jordan and Wylie; mother, Eunice Geibel of Austin, TX; brother Paul and his wife Peggy; their children, David, Sarah, and John Geibel, Rebecca and Charlie Nowacek of San Antonio, TX; his sisters, Laura and Lisa Geibel of Austin, TX; Lisa’s children, Dan and Amanda Alexander of Lake Worth, Florida and Laura and Jon Bensick of Los Angles, California; and countless friends and colleagues.
Eric was truly a man among men and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A celebration of Eric’s life will be scheduled when pandemic rules have been relaxed and gatherings can be planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Eric’s name to the Coral Restoration Foundation at www.coralrestoration.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.