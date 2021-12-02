GALVESTON — Jorge Torres Ruiz age 66 of Galveston gained his wings Monday, November 29, 2021 at UTMB in Galveston while surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services are 5:30pm Saturday December 4. 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Jorge was born May 17, 1955 in Monterrey, Mexico to Casimiro Ruiz and Maria Socorro Torres. He was employed in housekeeping at UTMB for many years. Jorge was a very happy and outgoing person. He loved to listen to music, especially Tropical Panama. He loved doing Karaoke and spending time with his family. He was known for his cooking the best Charro Beans and going to play bingo 3 to 4 times a week. (He always got lucky). He will be truly missed and forever loved.
Jorge is preceded in death by his parents Casimiro and Socorro Ruiz, brothers Juvencio Ruiz and Francisco Ruiz and a niece Rosa Ruiz. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Maria Alicia Sanchez and husband John of Galveston, Rosie Ruiz of San Antonio, Jacinto Ruiz of Monterrey, Mexico and Ismael Ruiz, Sr. of Galveston; nieces Coco Ruiz, Raquel Ramos and family, Karina Ruiz and family, Melissa Lujan and family and Jessica Sanchez and family all of Galveston, Paty Ruiz and family and Adriana Ruiz and family all of Monterrey, Esther Fonseca and family and Maria Elizondo and family all of Texas City; nephews Ernie Sanchez, Tony Sanchez and family, Daniel Sanchez, Ismael Ruiz, Jr. all of Galveston, Gerardo Ruiz and family, Carlos Ruiz and Miguel Ruiz and family all of Monterrey; dearest close friends Michaela and Leti; numerous great nieces and great nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and many friends;
The family would like to offer a special thanks to his niece Coco Ruiz and Raquel Ramos for always caring for him.
