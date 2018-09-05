1940 – 2018
Donald Ray Bush, age 78 of Galveston, passed away on September 1, 2018 in Houston.
He was born on June 4, 1940 in Independence, Louisiana to parents, Horace and Velma Bush. Donald served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1965. For years he made a living as an electrician. In his later years he found an interest working with honey bees and became a honey vendor in Alvin, Galveston, Texas City, and surrounding areas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donnie Bush.
Donald is survived by his son, James Bush and wife Regina; daughters: Leslie Mason and Terry Dickerson; grandchildren: Austin Bush, Laura Sigmon, Donald Windsor, Jr., David Windsor, and Jessica Windsor; and 6 great grandchildren.
The Bush Family asks that memorials be made in Donald’s memory to the Brazoria County Beekeepers Association at www.brazoria-county-beekeepers-association.com or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements made by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.