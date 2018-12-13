Ratzman
Funeral services for Anastacia Ratzman will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Flores
Funeral Mass for Victoria Flores will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Fletcher
Celebration of life services for Ellease Fletcher will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Avenue N Texas City, under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Garner
Funeral services for Lynn Garner will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Hysmith
Funeral services for Charles Hysmith Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Stuart
Funeral service for Leonard Stuart will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
