Ratzman

Funeral services for Anastacia Ratzman will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Flores

Funeral Mass for Victoria Flores will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Fletcher

Celebration of life services for Ellease Fletcher will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Avenue N Texas City, under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.

Garner

Funeral services for Lynn Garner will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Hysmith

Funeral services for Charles Hysmith Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

Stuart

Funeral service for Leonard Stuart will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.

