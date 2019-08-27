Lyle George Watson, 58, of Livingston, TX, passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1961 to the late Ondo Watson and Geneva Dotson Watson in Liberty, MO.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Watson, and Stephen "shorty" Trevor Owen.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Bares Watson; sons, Joshua Watson (Elizabeth), Dustin Glenn; daughters, Amanda Glenn (John), Nicole Coleman (Fred); brothers, Steve, Mike, Kevin and Trampus Watson; sisters, Monica Grubb, Vickie Nichols, Dietra Robinson; grandchildren, Rebekah and Leah Goodwin, Maddie and Michael Wilkerson, Dustin Watson, Sebrina, Paige and Sydney Coleman; his dog, Bear and his cat, Missy; extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 104 Main Street, La Marque, TX at Murphy's on main on Saturday August 31st 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.