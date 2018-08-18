Babe Schwartz, 92, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Born and raised in Galveston, Babe and Marilyn lived in Galveston until 1993 when they moved to Austin. They had lived in Houston for the last year of their 67 years together.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at half past ten o’clock in the morning at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street in Austin.
A more detailed obituary will appear in the Sunday, September 2, 2018 edition of the paper.
