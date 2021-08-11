Yvette Monique Evie Batiste

DICKINSON — Yvette Monique Ivory Batiste, 36, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at HCA Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, TX.
On October 10, 1984, a queen, Yvette Monique (Ivory) Batiste, was born in Galveston, TX, to Joe Ivory, Jr, and Betty Harrison Ivory. She graduated from Ball High School with the class of 2003 and then went on to Prairie View University, where she received her Bachelor Degree in Nursing in 2012. Evie as she was affectionally known to everyone was an active member of (OES) Order of Eastern Star.
Evie was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston TX, where Rev. Dexter Henderson is the Pastor. Evie found her first job as a nurse in Pecos, TX, where she served there for 2 years, and decided to move back home where she settled at HCA Mainland. In October of 2020, she said I do, and became Mrs. Reginald Batiste. Evie and Reggie loved to travel and make memories along the way. Her smile was too big for pictures and bright enough to light up any room. Her willingness to help anyone in need is something that we all loved and will forever cherish about Evie.
Evie is preceded in death by her father, Joe Ivory, Jr. and her godmother, Doris Redmon and grandparents. She leaves cherished memories with her loving husband, Reginald Batiste; first born and only son, Caleb Batiste; mother, Betty Harrison-Ivory; sisters, Cynthia, Tiffany, Tatiana, Jalessa; brother,Joe, III, and godfather, James Johnson Jr.; sister in law, Keniqua; brother in laws, Keshon, Sr. and Gerald; mother in law, Michelle; father in law, Derrick; best friend, Mitzi; special friends, Tenecia and Alexis; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, family members and co workers who will miss her dearly.
There will be a visitation at 9:00 A.M., followed by a service celebrating her life 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at West Point Baptist Church, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon, Gracious Host and Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
