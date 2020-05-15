JoAnn Kinnison Fenelon was born on January 23, 1939, to Carlton and Irene Weige Kinnison in Bellville, Texas. She attended school in Bellville where she was head cheerleader, played in the concert and marching bands and for many years was the organist at St. John Lutheran Church. After completing High School, she attended Massey Business college in Houston.
From 1957 until 1963, she worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of O. Joseph Damiani. From 1966 to 1969, she was a regular guest panelist on Channel 11’s Public Affairs program Inquiry hosted by Sid Lasher. From 1977 until 1987, she worked at firms in the legal sector: Monshine, Jordan & Osborne, Court Reporters, law firm Martin, Sperry and LeBoeuf, Maritime Lawyers Brown, Sims, Wise & White.
JoAnn met Robert (Bob) Louis Fenelon through mutual friends, initially as a tennis partner. After several years of dating, they married in March of 1982. Once her youngest children graduated high school, they moved to Galveston and enjoyed the sea breezes at Pirates Beach. After Bob retired, they moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, where they exchanged Galveston’s breezes for four real seasons and a lovely lake view. They were active members of Christ of the Hills Methodist Church and participated in several Walks to Emmaus. During their 30 years of marriage, JoAnn and Bob traveled extensively throughout the United States, visited many countries in Europe, New Zealand and Australia and remained happily married until his death in December 2011. In 2012 she moved back to Texas to be closer to her children and beloved granddaughter Elizabeth. She found many quilting kindred spirits in the League City area where she settled and enjoyed many hours of stitchery and camaraderie with those esteemed ladies in her Stitching Sisters group. She was an active member of League City United Methodist Church and loved working with the LCUMC Emmaus Group.
JoAnn is survived by her Son William Brian Fogarty and partner Tin Tran of Houston, Daughter Lori Ann Carnes and husband Jay Carnes and Daughter Elizabeth of Texas City, Son Lawrence Edward Fogarty and partner Brian Smith of Magnolia, Brother David Carlton Kinnison and wife Denise of Woodway, TX, Stepson Chris Fenelon and wife Kathy of Sugar Land, TX, their children Matthew and wife Angela, grandson Ben and granddaughter Hannah of Jacksonville, NC, Son Peter of Houston, Daughter Julia of Philadelphia and Daughter Caroline of Seattle, Stepson Mark Fenelon and Daughter Hayley Rogers, of Houston, Stepdaughter Monica and husband Randy DeBord of Sugar Land, their children Devon and husband Brandon Heidel of Missouri City and Son Daniel of Houston, her cats Buttons and Bows and many devoted friends and best friend Jonina Winter, as well as her devoted caregiver Melissa Medina, through Right At Home.
Please visit JoAnn’s obituary at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/joann-fenelon and light a virtual candle of remembrance and leave a memorial tribute for the family.
The Family will be Celebrating JoAnn’s life with a Visitation on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. with 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services to follow at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
