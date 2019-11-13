DICKINSON—Mr. Douglas Edward Moore passed from this life Monday Morning, November 11, 2019 in Houston.
Born April 24, 1957 in Odessa, TX, Doug had been a long time resident of Galveston County. He was a member of Dickinson Church of Christ and a former member of Heat and Frost Insulators Union #22. He was a jack-of-all-trades and travelled a lot for work in his early years before settling down at BrandSafway where he worked as an estimator for the last 12 years. Doug planned to retire one day, move to the beach with wife Karen and begin working on his own business called Tideland Outdoors making custom Rods and other handmade items. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, rod building, good BBQ, old Westerns and books by Louis L’Amour. Above all things, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids who knew him lovingly as “Paw.”
His parents, Boyd and Jane Moore, precede him in death.
Survivors include wife Karen Moore; sons, Stephen Moore and wife Jessica, Kevin Moore, Gary Bertling and wife Ashley; daughter, Kacey Bertling; grandchildren, Jackson and William Moore, Landon and Bryson Bertling, Scarlet Bertling; brothers, Robert Moore and wife Judy, Darryl Moore and wife Andrea; sister, Cynthia Rice and husband Chuck; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Preacher John Jansen officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Moore, Kevin Moore, Darryl Moore, Robert Moore, Gary Bertling and Marty Selman. Honorary Pallbearers include Stanley Ott, Charlie Surber and Steve LeBlanc.
