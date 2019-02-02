David Edward Schultz, of League City, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his home in League City, Texas at the age of 45. He was born on May 27, 1973 in Texas City, Texas to Douglas Schultz and Mary Barber Leavitt.
David never met a stranger and would sit and talk to anyone, anywhere at any time. He was a family man through and through…whether he was at the ballfield, at the VB court or just sitting and visiting. He loved his family more than anything else.
He is survived by loving wife Kirsten, daughter Grace Schultz, son Blake Schultz, mother Mary Leavitt and husband Jeff. His sister Laura Strood and husband Justin and nieces Alee and Emma. His Mother and Father-In-Law, Judy and Rich Schell and Brother-In-Law Scott Schell and many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Doug Schultz.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Funeral Ceremony will take place on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Gateway Church, 760 Clear Lake City Blvd, Webster, TX 77598. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to abca.org for the Turn Two for Youth program.
