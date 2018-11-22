Marie M. Scharf Chide born Oct. 25, 1924 in Belleville, IL to William & Aurelia Scharf. She was the beautiful young farm girl from Illinois who came to Texas after World War II to look for work and there in Galveston she met the love of her life, an Italian Fisherman, James Chide.
They fell in love and soon after married but the first year of their marriage Jim was called to duty in the US Army to fight in the Korean War. Jim went through heavy battle and saw many fellow soldiers die beside him but he returned home after the war and together again with Marie they started a family. First a son, James (Jason), then a daughter, Janice and then a daughter, Sharon. Marie was a wonderful mother and taught her children good principles in life, kindness, honesty, respect, charity, and the importance of family. She and Jim opened their home many times to friends and relatives that needed a home and they thought of Marie as a second mother. Marie was not loud or outgoing, she was more humble and loving and her greatest joy was her family. Once a year Marie and Jim would pack their 3 kids in a car and drive 14 hours to Illinois where Marie’s family was. It was always a joyous and wonderful family reunion with her Mom & Dad, her brother, her three sisters, and all their children.
Marie loved family and she had a big family on both sides. Marie was an excellent cook and she could make some of the best fried chicken, shrimp gumbo, and ox tail soup around. She always made sure neighbor children were welcome at her home and fed if they were hungry. Marie loved small dogs and cats and they took a place of honor sitting with her in her easy chair in her later years. Marie and Jim were married for 63 years until Jim passed away in 2014. Marie lived by herself for several years but you could tell she missed her eternal mate. They were very close.
A year ago Marie moved in with family and she celebrated her 94 birthday in October of this year. Her health declined in the past month and she was ready to go home to be with Jim but she seemed to wait the last day of her life as her family came by to see her and as they held her hand she opened her eyes and whispered “I love you too”. She peacefully passed away in her sleep a few hours later on Nov. 17, 2018. She now joins her husband Jim and daughter Janice in Heaven where they are together once again.
Marie was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marie is survived by her son Jason and wife Sue, daughter Sharon and husband Brian Simpton, grandchildren Richie Anderson, Jami White and husband Charles, Bryan Anderson and Holly, and great grandchildren, Jasmine, Jasun, Shelby, Kaiden, Brantley, and Cameron.
A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, December 1st at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX at 10 a.m. A remembrance service and gathering for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7710 Channelview Dr.
In lieu of flowers please offer donations to Coastal Community Church in Galveston or Galveston Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.