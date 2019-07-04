Williams
Celebration of life services for Timothy Williams will be held today at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Gutierrez
Services for Guadalupe Gutierrez will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation with the family from 5–6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m.
