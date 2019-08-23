Henry Thomas Hoke III (Tom), 65, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 in Houston, TX with his family by his side. He was born on February 14, 1954 in Texas City, TX to Henry Thomas Hoke, Jr. and Dorothy Jean Filip.
Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Doris Hoke and children, Robin, Phillip and wife Justine, Nicholas, and Christina, as well as granddaughters, Olivia and Skylee. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Lou and husband Eddie, and Pat and wife Ginger; friend, Carol; and beloved dachshunds, Moo, Gemma, and Frankie.
He worked as an office manager for Hoke’s Auto Repair, and managed many RadioShack stores in years prior. Tom had a passion for movies, trains, and camping. He loved to share movie trivia and laughter with everyone, especially his son, Phil. He will be dearly missed.
Tom’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., at Crowder Funeral Home-Clear Lake, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.