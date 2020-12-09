Jane Lee Burns

SANTA FE — Jane Lee Risinger Burns, age 65, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Harbor Hospice House in Houston, Texas. She was the wife of Steven Burns of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They shared 37 years of marriage.
Born in Texas City, Texas, she was the daughter of Martin Culbertson Risinger and Mary Louise Risinger. She graduated from Dickinson High School and attended ETBC on a voice scholarship. She worked as a medical transcriptionist in Houston and Galveston.
She was baptized at First Baptist Church in Dickinson and she attended Living Stones Church, Grace Community Church and Lighthouse Baptist Church.
She enjoyed cooking and sewing. She will be remembered by her generosity and compassion.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, Aaron Burns and Jared Alexander Burns; mother, Mary Risinger; brothers, Martin Eugene Risinger and Charles Jeffry Risinger along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Martin C. (“Sug”) Risinger.
Funeral services for Jane will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the service to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will take place at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 4105 Gulf Freeway in Dickinson, Texas 77539. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park East Cemetery located at 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster, Texas 77598.
Pallbearers will be: Nicholas and Jared Burns; Michael Jenkins; David Ray Risinger; Dayson Risinger and Lee Risinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations should be sent to the American Cancer Society
