Guy Guadalupe Mata

LA MARQUE, TX — Guy Guadalupe Mata, 60, went to heaven on February 25, 2021 due to covid complications in addition with other unfortunate illnesses this strong man prayed through. Guy Guadalupe Mata was a loving, caring father, brother, uncle, grandpa, and son that prayed daily for his family. He never lost faith. He was always there for his family with his time, love, and smiles. He is now celebrating in heaven so thank you Almighty God lord Jesus for the time you allowed him in our physical lives. (Matthew 28:18-19)Due to the covid pandemic there will be no public funeral service. His ashes are held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

