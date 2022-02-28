FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Audrey Dickey passed on February 25, 2022 in Pearland, Texas at age 91.
Audrey lived a full and long life. Her early days were spent in Louisiana where she grew up on a rice farm. It was at a picnic where she met the love of her life, Ansel Dickey, who she married. Audrey was among the University of Houston’s second graduating class of nurses but became a full time mom with the birth of the first of 4 children. Audrey loved to host large family and friend gatherings where there was plenty of boiled crawfish, fried seafood, or such. She was a skilled gardener, always surrounded with flowering plants. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and the Hope Village in Friendswood and was an active member of Friendswood United Methodist Church. She and Ansel lived in Houston, on Galveston west beach, and finally in Friendswood. Audrey will be mostly remembered for her love of family and friends, her tenacity, and her energy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ansel Dickey, her father, Walter, mother Estella, sister, Flo, brothers Bert and Buster, and daughter Jamie. She is survived by sons Randy and Benny and her daughter Lisa. Audrey will be remembered by her grandchildren Collin, Sean, Ryan, Austin, and Jaculine. Audrey outlived many of her friends but leaves behind many additional relatives and friends too numerous to count as she made lasting friendships with almost everyone she met.
Audrey has requested donations in lieu of flowers be made to her favorite charity, the Hope Village, 15403 Hope Village Rd, Friendswood, TX 77546.
