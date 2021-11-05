GALVESTON — Richard "Rick" Andrew Rendon, 59, of Galveston, Texas, was called home by the good Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Rick was born on November 17, 1961, in Galveston, Texas, to Joe S. and Maria Esperanza "Nanca" Rendon. He graduated high school from Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas, where he played football, basketball, and ran track. Rick also attended Lee College in Baytown, Texas. He was employed by several companies over the years including Galveston County Blueprint, Eckerd, Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy, Walmart, and Kroger.
Rick was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. His eyes would light up when someone would communicate with him using sign language. Rick was a big sports fan who loved the Washington Redskins and the Texas Rangers. He enjoyed drawing, dancing, and loved to drink Mountain Dew. Rick was also an avid bowler winning many trophies throughout the years. He was most proud of receiving a ring for once bowling a league high score of 299. He also enjoyed playing board games and various games on his cell phone.
Rick was preceded in death by his loving mother and is survived by his father and siblings: Joe David Rendon, Michael Ray Rendon, Rita Jo Copado and husband David, Lorraine Patricia Zermeno and husband Marcos, Diana Marie Agorastos, Glenda Jean Reyna and husband Daniel, Brenda Rendon and husband Carlos Lopez, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is missed by all.
His family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at The University of Texas Medical Branch and Cascades at Galveston nursing home.
The family has decided to have a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the Texas School for the Deaf, 1102 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704; (512) 462-5353.
