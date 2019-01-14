Carolyn Taylor Lee
DICKINSON—Carolyn Taylor Lee, 62, of Dickinson, Texas passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Frances Gail Stewart
KATY—Frances Gail Stewart, age 79, formerly of Galveston, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy, Texas. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Ethel Marie Hansen
GALVESTON—Ethel Marie Hansen passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Norma “Miss Audrey” Smith
SANTA FE—Norma “Miss Audrey” Smith, age 71, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Mainland Center Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
