William L. Harding
GALVESTON—William L. Harding, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
JoAnn Gillioz Giamalva
SANTA FE—JoAnn Gillioz Giamalva, 85, of Santa Fe, TX, passed away on June 16, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Marian Lynette Bourgeois
TEXAS CITY—Marian Lynette Bourgeois, 60, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Victor Salas Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Victor Salas Jr., 47, of Texas City passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Chaney Smith Scott
GALVESTON—Chaney Smith Scott, 80, departed this life on June 16, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Mercedes Casimere
TEXAS CITY—Mercedes Casimere, 66, received her call into eternal rest on June 17, 2018, at Mainland Medical l Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Charles Moore, Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Charles Moore, Jr., 86, departed this life on June 13, 2018, at his daughter’s residence in Dallas TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Michael E. Callis
TEXAS CITY—Michael E. Callis, 63, received his call into eternal rest on June 17, 2018, at his residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Barbara Jean Tullis
KEMAH—Barbara Jean Tullis, of Kemah, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas at the age of 63. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
