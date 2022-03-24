TEXAS CITY — On March 13, 1979, the definition of a true warrior was born to Janet Felder and Nathaniel "Bruce" Moses. They named her Leticia LaShawn Felder a.k.a. "Gert." She was reared in a home full of love, especially when her dad met Gloria Levias. Gloria loved Gert and raised her as if she were her own. It was no such thing as a stepmother in that home. Gloria was Gert's "Mama" as she would call her until her death. Gert was extremely lucky to have two amazing women in her life who loved her dearly. However, Gert was a true daddy's girl who loved her father dearly.
On March 14, 2022, one day after her 43rd birthday, Gert took her final breath while surrounded by her loving family. "Well done, my good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, now I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord" - Matthew 25:23.
Gert accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior early in life and re-dedicated her life during her illness. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Texas City, Texas. She was an avid reader who knew the word of the Lord, and her biblical knowledge was enough to passionately share what she learned with anyone. Gert's life was not always easy; however, she faced each challenge she endured with grace, dignity, and courage. She never lost her faith in God. Gert was educated in Texas City, ISD, where she met many lifelong friends. She would later go on to work in the hospitality industry.
Loving, thoughtful, protective, and loyal to her family and friends would describe her character. Gert's three children were her pride and joy; so much so, that she unselfishly placed them in loving homes where they could experience a better life; once she realized that she was not able to provide such herself. Her kids will know that their mother loved them with her entire heart.
Always considering others, Gert did not want her family to feel sorrow, knowing the inevitable was upon her. She was constantly asking us if we were okay? No! We were not okay knowing we would lose her at such a young age, but as a family, we put on a strong face for her benefit just as she would for us. Gert will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are her parents' Janet Felder- Williams (Floyd), Nathaniel "Bruce" Moses (Gloria), her three beautiful kids,Tre'vien Chrishun-Nathaniel Felder, Aniya Lashay Thomas, and Autumn Rose Felder-Brooks. Her companion, who never left her side, Elton Griffin Sr. Her grandmother, Irma Maxwell. Her sister's Nikki Felder-Fleming (Rashard), Shinyce"Muffin" Felder and Myisha T. Murray. Her special nieces and nephews, Natosha, Destiny, Terrinyce, Lil Billy, Bentley, Haley, Ke'Heires, Emani, Joshlynn, James, DaiShun, Ge'Koreyia, and Desmond. Also, her devoted cousins, Tonya Moses (Andre), Komeka Moses- Brooks(Broderick), Erica Moses- Coleman(John), and Lotosha Moses. Her special friends are Laura Martinez, Merian Harvey, Shantel LaCaze, and Natalie Lee. Along with a host of family, aunts, uncles, friends, nieces, and nephews. Gert's passing will leave a void in our hearts forever.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12pm and a chapel service to begin at 1pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
