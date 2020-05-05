Alpha 10-10-1957 Omega 04-27-2020

On Monday April 27, 2020 Hubert W. Robinson; loving son and husband answered the call from our heavenly Father.

There will be a memorial service held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church located at 7420 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77591.

