Sharon Ann Capoferri

October 27, 1965-February 21, 2020
Sharon (Sissy) Capoferri, 54, passed away on February 21, 2020 in Galveston, TX. She is survived by her fiancé, Bobby Eitel and other friends and family. Sharon was a free spirit, full of life, fun loving and never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed.
Revelation 21:4
He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th Street, Galveston, TX 77550 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Gulf Coast Center Recovery Services at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591.
