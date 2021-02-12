GALVESTON — Philip Daniel Thompson, 66, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Born La Marque, Texas, he grew up in Arcadia, Texas (now part of Santa Fe). Philip lived in New York City, Miami Beach and Los Angeles, working a variety of jobs within the entertainment industry and interior design. He eventually returned to Texas and settled in Galveston, changed gears and enrolled in nursing school, becoming a registered nurse. Philip enjoyed reading, traveling and working on his house.
He was preceded by his father, Philip Hays Thompson, and mother Helen Frances Nogle Thompson.
Philip is survived by his brothers John Franklin Thompson and Timothy David Lynn Hays Thompson; nephews, Justin, Travis and Taylor; and his dog, Rocket.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Philip’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
