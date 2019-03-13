GALVESTON—Margaret Ann Mason Davis went home to be with lord on march 10, 2019, at Seabreeze nursing home in Texas City, Texas. She was born on June 5, 1949, in Town Bluff, TX, to Roosevelt and Dorothy Mason.
Margaret attended Central High School and was a retired business owner.
Margaret is preceded in death by parents; Roosevelt and Dorothy Mason; sons, Hamond and Raymond Mason; brothers, Roosevelt Smith and Raymond Mason, sister, Ivory Mason Anderson, and granddaughter, Alquisha Mason, great-grandchildren, Kelcee Mason and Aleyah Johnson.
Margaret leaves precious memories with her children: Jacqueline Benton (Ronald), Barbara (Alton), Charlotte, Stephanie, and Lakisha Mason, Jerri Felton and Terraine Wilson; grandchildren: Rodney, Ricneshia, Alex, Kenneth, David, Jaime, Ciara, Tre'cha, Mykeria, Quintenk, Ny'keyra, Tony, Gerald, and Heavenly; 26 great grandchildren; 2 god children; brothers: Carl (Isabel), Glen (Willie Lee), and Jimmie; sisters: Rosie (Joseph), Cleo, Hazel, Sarah (Steve), and Dietrick (Hugh); special friend Eddie Gray; and a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, Rev E. R. Johnson Host Pastor, Rev Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Sign her guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
