GALVESTON — Alphonse Freeman Jr., 70, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Lakes at Texas City in Texas City, Texas.
He was born on September 22, 1950, to Alphonse Freeman Sr. and Annie Lee Freeman in Shreveport, Louisiana. He relocated to Galveston, Tx where he grew up and graduated from Ball High School in 1969, after spending the first three years of his high school career at Central High School. At Central, he was a part of the Andante Choral Club and served as quarterback as well as defensive back for the 12 AAA District Champions Fighting Bearcat Football Team. During his senior year at Ball High School he also served as quarterback and defensive back.
Alphonse accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Avenue L Baptist Church.
Upon graduating high school, Alphonse enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from November 1969 to March 1976 where he was then honorably discharged. While in the Air Force he married Carolyn Lewis-Freeman. To this union, one daughter was born. After being discharged, he worked for the City of Galveston within the CETA Program. He later relocated to Houston where he worked security as well as assisted with the management of housing for veterans.
Alphonse is preceded in death by mother, Annie Lee Freeman; father, Alphonse Freeman Sr.; grandparents, Hosea and Otelia (Auntee) Collins, and Alton and Maude Freeman; brother, Douglas Freeman Sr.
He is survived by his children, Dominique Gosey (Terence) and Shemar Freeman; devoted stepmother, Georgia Freeman; sister Michelle Freeman; brothers Fredrick Freeman, and Tony Freeman; special friends Ronald and Grace Thomas, Floyd Rowe, Kenneth "Skin-a-dee" Humphrey, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 A.M., followed by a service celebrating his life on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
