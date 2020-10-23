Matias "Tito" Melendez, Jr., 73, was born on January 6, 1947 in McAllen, Texas, to the late Matias and Carmen Melendez. On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Matias “Tito” was called home to be with the Lord. He is also preceded in death by his sister Trudy Castro.
Matias “Tito” enjoyed watching the news, western television shows and fishing. Family was always a very important part of his life. He loved being a Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle, and Grandfather.
He leaves behind his wife Sheila, daughters Lisa Garcia, Jennifer Melendez, son Matias J. Melendez, his sister Juanita Victoria, his brother Reynaldo Melendez, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces and other relatives and many friends who will mourn his passing yet celebrate his life.
Well Done Thou Good and Faithful Servant!
