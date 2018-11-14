Clarice Gardner

DAMON TX—January 22, 1930 to January 22, 2018
Clarice went to be with her Lord and Savior, leaving behind 4 children; Stanley, Joseph, Michael, Juanita and son-in-law Dean, and grandchildren who will cherish her memory.
Celebration of life will be at the San Leon Cemetery on Sunday, November 18th 2018 at 4 p.m.
