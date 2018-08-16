Morgan
Celebration of life services for Mercedes Morgan will be held at 6 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Traylor
Funeral services for James Traylor will be held at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Vawters
A memorial service for Michael Vawters will be held on 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hitchcock, 6601 FM 2004 under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Lister
Funeral services for Kenneth Lister will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Shannon
Funeral services for Sona Shannon will be held at 11 a.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.