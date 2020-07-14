Juan (John) Reyna, Jr 51, formerly of Houston, passed away July 10, 2020 at his home in Texas City, TX. He was born November 13, 1968 in Galveston, TX to Juan Reyna, Sr and Loretta Hyatt Reyna. He was a 1987 graduate of Ball High School and attended San Jacinto College Central. John worked for many years for Teletrac Fleet GPS Services, traveling all over the United States installing tracking systems in company fleets. He enjoyed helping others and if you couldn't figure out how to install or fix something he could. He also enjoyed talking to others and never met a stranger he didn't know.He spent his free time paint balling with family and friends, Bar b ques, and just hanging out talking about old times. He dearly loved his two grandsons, Aiden and Jeremiah Reyes, doing sleepovers and making them pancakes in the morning. He spent many hours working in the beautiful garden that he made for his mother and annoying the family cat he nicknamed “Charlie Buckets”.
John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Andres and Irene Reyna and by his maternal grandparents, J V Hyatt and Hilda Desmuke.He is survived by his parents, Juan Reyna, Sr and Loretta Reyna of Texas City, Texas; his daughter, Athena Reyes and husband Jose of Port Hueneme, CA; brothers, Michael Reyna of Texas City and Saul Reyna of Galveston; grandsons, Jeremiah Reyes and Aiden Reyes of Port Hueneme Ca; Dora Rosas the mother of his daughter; numerous other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. John’s Celebration of Life will follow on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Services will be conducted by Deacon Joe Kelley and Accolate Don Le-Compte.
