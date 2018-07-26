Joseph Anthony Edrozo, 53, passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2018. He was born in Ft. Ord, CA to Lawrence Edrozo and Helen Beltran Edrozo.
Joe loved his mother, his dogs, children and animals. He freely gave out ice cream to kids from his L&J Ice Cream truck. He volunteered at several animal shelters.
Besides his beloved, four-legged fur babies, he leaves behind his mother, his siblings Larry (Sue), Steve (Brenda), Lisa, Ron and Susie; his nephew and wife (Bobby and Rebecca) and many cousins and other family members. He treasured his friendship with Pat, Theresa and Mona.
He is preceded in death by his father, his niece Laura and his special grandmother/godmother Lupe Canales Beltran.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th Street in Texas City with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter.
