Shelby “Sonny” Louis Brantley, 81, passed away on September 15, 2019 at his home in Hitchcock. Sonny was born on December 13, 1937 in Tallassee, Alabama.
Sonny is predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Ann Brantley; sister, Brenda Fortenberry; and son, Jerry Brantley. Sonny is survived by his children, Joey Brantley (Laura), Ruth Garcia (Jerry) and David Brantley.
Along with his children, Sonny is lovingly missed by grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Larry Brantley (Shirley) and Rex Brantley (Linda), sisters Jean McGuire, Diane Kirkland, Pat Chesson and Leslie Blake (Bruce), amongst many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Bo Diddley.
He retired from UTMB in 1998 where he was the Bindery Supervisor for 13 years in the department of Biocommunications.
Sonny loved to spend time with his family and was never absent for family gatherings. His heart was warm, his energy was light, and his laugh was contagious. He appreciated a Dallas Cowboys win on Sunday after church, but not as much as the company of his family. He had a great love for classic cars and western movies. Sonny found pure joy in giving unto others, and he only ever wanted your time in exchange.
Special thanks to his caregiver Rick Miller for his compassionate care.
Family will greet and welcome friends and guests at a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591 on Friday, September 20th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with services at 12:00 p.m. Grave side rites and interment will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe, TX.
