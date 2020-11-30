GALVESTON —
Constance V. Powel, age 88, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
HITCHCOCK —
Stella Louise Combs, age 78, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501
