Aurora (Dolly) Solis 82, passed away November 5, 2019 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Estanislao (Lalo) Solis.
They shared just shy of 60 years together, raising five children. Catherine Rodriguez Martinez (Manuel Arteaga Martinez), Joe Rodriguez (Selani), Jimmy Solis, Julia Solis (Felipe Ramirez), Stanley Solis.
She is preceded in death by parents, Manuel Corona and Julia Galvan Corona Castillo; twin brother, Robert Corona Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Monica Cruz.
She was a tireless Hospice volunteer since 1986 and loved helping others. She was nominated in 2009 for The Unsung Heroes Award and was recognized for this accomplishment from the Texas House of Representatives. She was quite proud of her volunteerism and could not say no. She also volunteered at The Jesse Tree and local food banks. She worked for Lipton Tea in Galveston for more than 20 years as a machine operator and developed life-long friendships.
Her first hobby was ‘collecting’, gardening, crocheting, bingo, game rooms, she loved road trips, cooking and shopping. She had a home FULL of knick-knacks and loved visits from small children. She would take them to a basket or box full of toys and have them pick whatever they wanted. Aunt Dolly’s house was an adventure! She was a loving caretaker and a most generous giver.
Along with her husband and children, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, Eric Anthony and Richard Martinez, Ana Maria Aurora Martinez Ramirez Ayala (Rene), Michelle, Veronica, Jeff, Joe Jr., John, and Lupe Rodriguez, Jimmy Solis Jr., Jennifer Solis Davila (James), Catherine & Kymber-Lynn Solis; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Corona Limon; brother, Manuel Corona Jr. (Lenora), and sister-in-law Lula Corona. Also left to mourn her passing is her faithful Chihuahua, Buster.
The Celebration of Life will be held on November 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Special thanks to Chris and Cody of The Hospice Care Team & Chaplain Gwen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.