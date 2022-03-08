Henrietta Marie Fee

FULSHEAR, TEXAS — Angels came to take our beloved Henrietta to her everlasting life while she was sleeping on March 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 with a visitation from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church of Texas City. Burial will follow services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Henrietta was born January 4, 1927 on the family farm in Frydek, Texas to Frances & Alois Sliva where she lived until she married Clarence William Fee, Sr. on August 15, 1945. Henrietta & Clarence had three children, Mary Frances, Clarence William, Jr., and Frank Alois; her daughter and husband preceded her in death.
She belonged to S.P.J.S.T., K.J.Z.T., K.J.T., The Czech Heritage Singers of Galveston County, and the Czech Heritage Society. She was active in all these organizations until her health declined later in life. Henrietta worked several different jobs throughout her adult life to help her hardworking husband raise their three children and provide them a Catholic education. She started doing laundry and ironing for several families and taught herself how to do clothing alterations and eventually how to make dresses and uniforms. She became known for making expert alterations on wedding dresses and formal gowns, and later for hand making formal gowns and costumes for the Treasure Ball in Galveston, Texas.
Additionally, she also made vestments for priests and cassocks for altar boys.
In her later years, she worked as a housekeeper for priests in the Galveston-Houston Diocese until retiring at the age of 79-1/2 after 24 years of service to the diocese. After her husband died in 2008, Henrietta moved to Fulshear, Texas to live with her youngest son, Frank, and his wife, Lisa. Over the 13 years she lived in Fulshear, she made many friends in the community and through her Church Family at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis, Texas.
