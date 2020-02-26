GALVESTON—
Harrison Johnson, Jr., 83, departed this life on February 18, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Harrison’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life beginning with a visitation at 5PM on Friday, February 28th, followed by a Memorial service at 7PM at St Luke Baptist Church (1301 Avenue L). A life celebration service will held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29th also at the church with Pastor James E. Pate, Jr. officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, March 2nd at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX
He is survived by devoted wife of 60 years Emma; son , Gregory; daughters, Barbara, Sharon and Michelle, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; host of other relatives, his Masonic and St Luke Church families and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
