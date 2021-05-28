ALVIN — Lee Barber, age 60 of Alvin, Texas passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Lee was born in Texas City, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for over 30 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Barber and brother Glen Barber.
Lee enjoyed gardening, golfing with his buddies and most of all spending time with his family. One of his favorite things to do was be in his garage building new projects with his sons.
Lee is survived by his wife, Lee Anne Barber, father, Roy Barber, sons, Jarrett Barber and wife Alexa, Seth Greer, 4 grandchildren, Kylie, Everett, Deacon, Levi, step mother, Jerry Barber, special friends, Tommy Sanchez, Paul Marx, Liz Nolan, Donna Johnson, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.