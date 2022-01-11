Joseph Charles Joe Henderson

GALVESTON, TX — Joseph (Joe) Charles Henderson, age 65, died peacefully of natural causes on the 9th of December, 2021 in Hopkins, Minnesota. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 18, 1955, and graduated from North Central High School in 1974. Joe earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington in Seattle in 1979, as well as a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Illinois in 1981 and an MBA from DePaul University in 1985. Joe's career as an architect began as a construction administration intern in Rome, Italy, followed by work as a project manager for the prestigious architecture firm Bertrand Goldberg Associates in Chicago, Illinois. Later in his career, he worked for both Kraft Foodservice and Walgreens, managing the planning, design, and construction of a number of buildings.
Joe loved art from a young age but didn't have time to pursue it seriously until he retired from architecture and moved to Galveston Texas. His watercolor and acrylic paintings focused primarily on local historic architecture, as well as the beaches and harbors of the island. He won multiple awards from the Galveston Art League including Best of Show and the Merlin McGivney Purchase, and several of his works hang in the permanent collection of the Rosenberg Library in Galveston.
Those who loved Joe will always remember his smile, his sense of humor and his thoughtful and tasteful gifts. He was an excellent listener, and would befriend people from many walks of life, easily discussing a wide range of subjects.
He was fiercely proud of his two children, Joey and Paul, and loved spending time with his boys, their wives and his grandchildren. Besides being with family and friends, his greatest passions were architecture, art, theater, and travel.
He is survived by his two children Dr. Joseph Van Someren Henderson (Sara) and Paul Van Someren Henderson (Maren); his parents Eugene and Mary Lou Henderson; his sister Carrie Henderson (Jack Beatty); his sister Carol Paulton; his biological mother Jane Paulton; his sister-in-law Jeannie Henderson; his grandchildren Sammy, Amos, Ian, Otto and Auggie; his nieces and nephews Christy Walkup (Patrick McCarney); Mike Walkup (Jen Hoeg); Matt Walkup (Stephanie); Ben Paulton. He was preceded in death by his brother Andrew Henderson.
Joe's family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service in Indianapolis at a future date. Please email Joe.Henderson.Memorial@gmail.com for further details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Children's Bureau Inc. (1575 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202), The Trevor Project (PO Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA) or The Galveston Art League (2117 A Postoffice Street, Galveston, Texas 77550).
