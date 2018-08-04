John Bernard “Turkey” Ruiz Sr. born February 20, 1953 in Galveston, Texas to Eustacio C. Ruiz and Hortense Ruiz was called home Sunday, July 29, 2018 surrounded by his love ones.
John was a graduate of Ball High School and a proud member of the CO-OP program where he started to pursue his career as a state of Texas licensed journeyman plumber. He was devoted husband and loving supportive father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends bar-b-quing and listening to music — John also enjoyed watching his TV shows on remodeling, classic cars, and sitting in his papa chair on his ipad.
John was preceded in death by his parents Eustacio and Hortense Ruiz, nephew Vincent E. Ruiz, and uncle Natividad C. Ruiz. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-three years, Lydia G. Ruiz, five children: Philip Fernandez, Manuel Fernandez (Susana Nolasco), John B. Ruiz Jr. (Norma Ruiz), Loretta Rocha, and Hortensia M. Ruiz (Carlos D. Perez); thirteen grandchildren ; seven great grandchildren; John Sr. leaves behind siblings: Richard Ruiz, Robert J. Ruiz (Ida Ruiz), Rogers Ruiz (Yvette Ruiz), Arthur Ruiz (Rachel Ruiz), Janette Ramirez (Robert C. Ramirez), and Mary Helen Marshall; sister-in- laws: Leticia Delgado (Steven Delgado) and Angilita Morales of San Antonio.
Pallbearers are Louis “Poppy” Ochoa, Trinidad Villarreal, Carlos Sandoval, Cesar Ramirez Jr., Jesse Hernandez and Edgar Robles.
Funeral services will be held 10:00am Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at New Life Fellowship, 6328 Ave P ½ Galveston, Texas with burial following at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
The family would like to thank the staff of the UTMB ICU Dr.’s and nurses.
