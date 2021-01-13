TEXAS CITY — Rebecca "Becky" Servantes, 76, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 08, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas at 12:00 p.m. Maps to the gravesite will be available at the front office at Forest Park East if you plan to attend beginning on Friday.
Becky was retired from TCISD where she worked in Nutrition Services for over 40 years and was affectionately known by the kids as the "ice cream lady". She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. She will be remembered for her kind, giving heart, the love of her family and friends, playing games on her tablet, reading, putting puzzles together, gambling and her love for taking a good road trip.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Abelardo "Pat" Servantes; mother, Juanita N. Gonzales; father, Macedonio Gonzales; and brother, Ernest Gonzales.
Survivors include son, John Servantes; daughters, Michele Servantes and boyfriend Jeff Yarbrough and Debbie Servantes and boyfriend Kevin Jack; granddaughter, Brenna Servantes; sisters, Virginia Solis and husband Joe Solis, and Vicky Martinez; aunt, Lupe Cheevers. She had a close bond with nieces, Roni Maisey and Tina Ybarra; nephews, Albert Martinez and Christopher Martinez; and many other nieces, nephews and friends she loved deeply.
Pallbearers include Albert Martinez, Tim Maisey, Daniel Maisey, Max Ybarra, Jesus Delgado, Doug DeFoore, and honorary pallbearer Christopher Martinez.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland for the extraordinary care they gave to our loved one, Becky Servantes during her battle with COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a local food bank of your choice to help families in need during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.