GALVESTON —
Mary Elizabeth Harris Cooper made the peaceful transition to heaven the evening of Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020, at her home in Galveston. A fourth generation Galvestonian, Mary was born on October 18, 1928. She was the daughter of Dr. Titus Holliday Harris and Laura Hutchings Harris, and older sister of Titus Harris, Jr., Anne Harris Ivory, and Edward Harris, all of whom preceded her in death.
Mary was a graduate of Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. Mary is survived by her son John Harris Cooper and daughter-in-law Sharron Cooper of Houston, daughter Laura Anne Cooper Roach and son-in-law Edward J. Roach, Jr. of Southlake, daughter Mary Hutchings Cooper of Galveston, granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth Cooper Drew and her husband, Noah Drew of Dallas, grandsons Blake Harrison Cooper of Austin and Edward Joseph Roach, III of Southlake, and granddaughter Mary Grace Roach of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Mary loved Galveston, its rich history and the beauty of the Gulf of Mexico. She was a strong supporter of the Galveston community, including many years of volunteering with the Junior League of Galveston, Trinity Episcopal Church and School, St. Vincent’s House and the William Temple Foundation. Mary always had a special place in her heart for UTMB Galveston, particularly because of her father’s role as founder of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurology.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway in Galveston. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball in Galveston, with Reverend Lillian Hyde officiating.
Mary’s family wishes to thank Amada Senior Care and Essential Hospice as well as Elizabeth Yanes for their compassionate and diligent care. Donations may be offered to Trinity Episcopal Church, the UTMB President’s Cabinet, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77555, or a charity of the donor’s choosing.
