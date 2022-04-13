GLENDORA, CA — Mr. Joel William Murphy peacefully passed from this life on April 1, 2022 at the blessed age of 99, in Glendora, California.
Mr. Murphy was born August 5, 1922, in Galveston, Texas to Pinkie Williams Murphy and Clark Murphy. He was the sixth of seven children who proudly boasted of growing up in a tightly knit family that emphasized family solidarity and pooling together resources, resulting in the overall wellbeing of the family.
When he was six years old, his father, an industrial truck driver, was killed in an accident. His mother, who had no previous employment experience, was faced with the responsibility of finding employment to provide for a family of eight. This sudden change in family dynamics led to his enrollment in Holy Rosary Elementary School in which he often protested to spending time away from his mother. On many occasions, he would squeeze through a narrow space in the fence surrounding the school, and follow his mother as she walked to work, before having her patiently console and return him to his kindergarten classroom. He was finally transferred to Ms. Yagear's school where he finished kindergarten.
Mr. Murphy continued his early education in Galveston, Texas and was a strong student during his elementary years at West District School where he attended first through seventh grades and graduated from Central High School in 1940. A few years after graduating high school, he was drafted into the United States Army; proudly and valiantly serving his country in World War II. He was assigned to the 93rd Infantry Division Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop from 1943 to 1946 and stationed in the South Pacific.
As a World War II veteran, he took advantage of the G.I. Bill of Rights and enrolled at Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. His college degree resulted in the attainment of several prestigious employment opportunities. He served as Branch Director of the Galveston YMCA, Executive Director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps, Executive Director of the Galveston Community Action Agency, Executive Director of Galveston Anti-Poverty Program, he managed and was instrumental in the renovation of Parkland Apartments, a large subsidized housing complex in Galveston, and retired from the Texas Workforce Commission where he held the position of Job Corps recruiter, an education and job training program for youth, and was recognized for recruiting the highest number of youth in the state of Texas, before retiring in August of 1995. Following his retirement he became a permanent substitute teacher in the Galveston Independent School District for many years where he passionately worked with students born with developmental disabilities at Austin Middle School.
He believed service to others was his duty to humanity; in which he demonstrated in all walks of his life including his civic community leadership, and championing and advocating for civil rights and equality for marginalized groups through his community activism. He was a member of the Galveston Chapter of the NAACP Legal Redress Committee and fought for workers' Rights and Civil Rights through his dedicated participation in the A. Phillip Randolph/AFL-CIO movement focused on bringing social, political and economic justice in the Galveston area.
He accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served on several church committees. He transferred his church membership to St. John Missionary Baptist Church, later in life, and was a staunch member until he relocated his residence to Pasadena, California where he joined Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Bethanell Murphy, and six siblings, Clark Murphy Jr., Evelyn Roberts, Mable Glover, Faye Johnson, Cordelia Reynolds and Eula Lee Yoakum.
He is survived by his children, Jason Clark Murphy, (wife, Cathy Webb) and Edith J. Ballard, (husband, Reginald Ballard). Grandchildren; Chaz Jay Murphy, Trace' Jaslyn Murphy Schniers, Joel Tyler Murphy, Ahmad Tyree Ballard, Maleehah Imani Ballard. Great grandchildren; Chazmine Murphy, Zekkiah Murphy, Grayson Schniers, Memphis Schniers and Vayda Cherie Murphy. A host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. One lifelong best friend (Josh Roberson)
Celebration of Life Memorial service for Joel Murphy will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church in Pasadena, California. Memorials may be sent to the Calmore Scholarship Fund In Memory of Joel Murphy at Friendship Baptist Church. For more information you may call (626) 793-1062.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.