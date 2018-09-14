Rogers
Memorial services for Harold Rogers will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Allums
Homegoing services for Berta Allums will be held at 11 a.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Anderson
Funeral services for Jean Anderson will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Clowers
Memorial services for Stanley Clowers will be held at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Medley
Funeral services for LaWanda Medley will be held from 10-12 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Pruett
Graveside services for Bertha Pruett will be held at 11 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Etienne
Celebration of life services for Raymond Etienne Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home,. 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Thornton
Funeral services for Robert Thornton will be held at 10 a.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Routt
Celebration of life services for Mildred Routt will be held at 10 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
