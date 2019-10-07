SANTA FE—Mr. Stanley Arthur Toohey, Sr. passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019, in Webster.
Born July 31, 1938 in Sparta, Wisconsin, Mr. Toohey had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1982. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a security officer for Securitas and a greeter at Walmart in La Marque. Stanley enjoyed traveling, reading his bible and raising chickens and goats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Isaiah and Gladys Eleanore (LaDue) Toohey; wife, Dorothy Toohey; son, David Dale Toohey; sisters, Mary Lou Jenkins and Pat Harrie; brothers, Jackie Stage and John Toohey.
Survivors include his children, Duane Toohey and wife, Cindy of Snook, Texas, Sheila Geesing and husband, Jimmy of Santa Fe, Douglas Toohey and wife, Cindy of Santa Fe, Daniel Toohey, Sr. of Santa Fe, Stanley Arthur Toohey, Jr. of San Diego, Diane Rae Moran of Wisconsin; brother, William Martin Toohey and wife, Patty Lou of Lawton, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Alyssa Beam, Arianna Beam, Kayla Tyler, Kevin Geesing, Daniel A. Toohey, Jr., Julie Martin, Kathaline Lakey, Brittany Lakey, Madalaine Toohey, Maeve Toohey, Matthew Toohey, Stanley Toohey, III, Steven Toohey, Mary Ann Dailey, Shane Moran; great-grandchildren, James Green, Aiden Otto, Savannah Tyler, Adelynn Tyler, Jakob Bradley, Josiah Moreno, Jaxon Martin, Lillian Dailey, Sean Dailey, Eloise Dailey.
A memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church Alta Loma, 5400 Main Street, Santa Fe, Texas.
