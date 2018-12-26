Robert “Bob” Lee Lynch, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Bob was born July 26, 1937, in Galveston, Texas, at St. Mary’s Infirmary. He was raised in Galveston and attended St. Patrick’s and Kirwin Catholic Schools on the Island. Bob met his wife and soulmate, Sylvia, while they were in high school. They were married 61 years in August. Bob was a sweet, kind, caring and devoted family man. His world was his family.
Bob went to work for Monsanto in Texas City as a pipefitter apprentice, Local 211, at the age of 22. He later took a position as a supervisor/planner planning shut-downs. Bob retired at 61. He loved spending time in his yard and being outside. Bob and his wife won “Yard of the Month” several times over the years. Bob also volunteered with Little League and Sophomore League, serving as President for a couple of years.
Some of Bob’s favorite this to do were playing dominoes with his work buddies and playing bridge. He and his wife also loved dancing. He was an avid hunter, first hunting birds and later deer. Hunting was a family affair. Riding motorcycles was also a joy for Bob. He loved his Gold Wing and spent many years riding, taking long trips and making lifelong friends. Bob enjoyed traveling, especially camping trips when his kids were little and later tours and trips around the country with his wife. He also had a deep faith in God. Church was very much a part of Bob’s life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leona Lynch; his brother, Bill Lynch (Ann); sister, Joyce Wagner (Tom); and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shelton and Janice Champagne.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Champagne Lynch; son, Robert Lee (Bobby) Lynch, Jr.; son, Michael (Mike) Lynch and wife, Kim; grandchildren: Michelle Lynch Rives (Brian) and Evan Robert Lynch; great grandchildren: Sypher Young, Cyris Young, Avery Rives, Jackson Rives, and Everett Rives; sister, Betty Williamson and her three sons and their wives and children; his deceased sister’s (Joyce Wagner) four children and their families; his deceased brother’s (Bill Lynch) four children and their families; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeneane and Shelton Champagne, Jr. and their two girls and their families.
Bob’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. A memorial mass will begin at 11:00 am at the church, with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson. A reception honoring Bob’s life will follow the graveside in the Parish Life Center at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Research or to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Bob’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
